NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,971. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

