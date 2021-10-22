Orbs Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $275.81 million and $11.29 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00104091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00201681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010849 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

