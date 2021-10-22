Brokerages Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) Target Price at €25.24

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.24 ($29.70).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) on Tuesday, reaching €23.74 ($27.92). 3,413,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.00. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

