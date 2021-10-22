$737.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $739.90 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.09. 3,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.30. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $396.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

