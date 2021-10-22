General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $307,147.44 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

