Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $136.62 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 1223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.51.

The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

