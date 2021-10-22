Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $237.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.