Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $403,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $3,524,000.

NASDAQ DILAU opened at $10.22 on Friday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

