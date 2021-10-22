Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,145 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.