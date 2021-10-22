Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,491 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.