Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

