JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,096.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.59. 281,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,483. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

