Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,793,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 28,129,676 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

