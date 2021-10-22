Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.20. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

