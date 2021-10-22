Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 5.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $313.59 and last traded at $314.94. 61,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,188,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

