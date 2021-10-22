iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.66

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 1966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

