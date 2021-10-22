General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.04

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $210.04 and last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 5362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.04.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

