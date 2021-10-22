Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $38.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

