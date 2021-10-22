Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 3,291.10

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.44 ($43.51).

Several brokerages have commented on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

PSN stock traded down GBX 6.14 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,617.86 ($34.20). 215,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,576. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,078.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

