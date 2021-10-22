Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $116.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 13,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,389. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

