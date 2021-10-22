UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $468.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $446.14. 52,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $442.50. The firm has a market cap of $420.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

