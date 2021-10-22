SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 214,544 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214,544 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 107,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

