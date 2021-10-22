Connacht Asset Management LP Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Frontier Group accounts for 0.9% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,481,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,688,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,565,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,958.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

