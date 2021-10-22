$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $2.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $10.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.63 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $767,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 786.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,467. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.