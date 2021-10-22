Connacht Asset Management LP Sells 104,538 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Connacht Asset Management LP decreased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,538 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up 0.7% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 61,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,990. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

