SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $3,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.43. 69,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,719. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

