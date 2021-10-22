The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE THG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $132.15. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

