Connacht Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 137.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 66.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 298.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth about $2,358,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,578. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

