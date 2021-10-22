FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $118,130.75 and approximately $186.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

