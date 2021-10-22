Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.