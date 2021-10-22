BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCI. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

