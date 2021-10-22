$0.45 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,507. LivaNova has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.