eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.41.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. 215,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.