Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

