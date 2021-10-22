Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

AX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $55.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

