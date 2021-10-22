Connacht Asset Management LP Raises Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of ProPetro worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,304,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 2,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

