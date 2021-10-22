Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires 300 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $82.63. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,537. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

