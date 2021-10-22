WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

