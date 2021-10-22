Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,275 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

nLIGHT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

