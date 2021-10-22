American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

