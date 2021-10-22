Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

