Cowen Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $190.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Landstar System stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,257. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

