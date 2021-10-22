GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. GATX has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

Get GATX alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.