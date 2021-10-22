Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 40,441,910 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

