Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises 0.7% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

