SIR Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises about 3.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 28,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Sunday, September 19th. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.98.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

