SIR Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,041 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.69% of PBF Energy worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 272,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Natixis grew its position in PBF Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 121,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 44,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

