HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Yost Capital Management LP

Yost Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. HCI Group comprises approximately 8.3% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yost Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of HCI Group worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HCI Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $131.06. 861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,431. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $139.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

