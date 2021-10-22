IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 52,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,199,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

