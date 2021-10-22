Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 4.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 66,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,579,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

